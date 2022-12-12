Nomination Golden Globe 2023: lista completa dei candidati

Sono state annunciate le candidature ai Golden Globe 2023. La cerimonia di premiazione è prevista il 10 gennaio 2023 a Beverly Hills, California. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination.

Golden Globe Awards 2023

I Golden Globe Awards sono riconoscimenti conferiti dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) a partire dal gennaio 1944: premiano l’eccellenza nel cinema e nella televisione sia americani che internazionali.

La cerimonia annuale in cui vengono consegnati i premi si tiene normalmente ogni gennaio ed è una parte importante della stagione dei premi dell’industria cinematografica, che culmina ogni anno con gli Academy Awards, ovvero i Premi Oscar.

Nel 2023 avrà luogo l’80esima edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, durante la cerimonia verrà premiato il meglio del cinema e della televisione americana del 2022, secondo quando deciso dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Globe 2023 si svolgerà il 10 gennaio 2023 a Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, in California. La serata di premi verrà trasmessa in diretta negli Stati Uniti su NBC e in streaming su Peacock.

Jerrod Carmichael sarà il presentatore della cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Nomination Golden Globe Awards 2023: tutte le candidature

Le candidature ai Golden Globe Awards 2023 sono state annunciate il 12 dicembre 2022 dal duo padre-figlia George e Mayan Lopez.

Di seguito la lista completa delle categorie e i rispettivi candidati:

Miglior Film Drammatico

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Miglior Film Commedia o Musical

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Miglior regista

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Migliore sceneggiatura

“Tár” (Focus Features) — Todd Field

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

Migliore Colonna Sonora in un Film

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Migliore Canzone Originale per un Film

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Miglior Film di Animazione

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Inu-Oh” (GKIDS)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Miglior Film Straniero

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Miglior Attore in un Film Drammatico

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Migliore Attrice in un Film Drammatico

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Migliore Attrice in un Film Commedia o Musical

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Miglior Attore in un Film Commedia o Musical

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Migliore Serie TV Drammatica

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Migliore Serie TV Commedia o Musical

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Miglior Attore in una Serie TV Drammatica

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Migliore Attrice in una Serie TV Drammatica

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Migliore Attrice in una Serie TV Commedia o Musical

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Miglior Attore in una Serie TV Commedia o Musical

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista, Serie TV

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista, Serie TV

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Miglior Serie limitata, Serie antologica o Film realizzato per la Televisione

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Miglior Attore in una Serie limitata, Serie antologica o Film realizzato per la Televisione

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Migliore Attrice in una Serie limitata, Serie antologica o Film realizzato per la Televisione

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie limitata, Serie antologica o Film realizzato per la Televisione

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie limitata, Serie antologica o Film realizzato per la Televisione

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)