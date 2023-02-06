London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Il 5 febbraio si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione dei London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie.
London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023
Nella serata di domenica 5 febbraio 2023 ha avuto luogo la cerimonia di premiazione dei London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023, durante la quale sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori delle categorie in gara e sono stati loro consegnati i premi.
I London Film Critics Circle Awards si sono svolti per la prima volta nel 1980 e vengono assegnati ogni anno dalla sezione cinematografica del London Critics’ Circle.
Le Nomination per i London Film Critics Circle Awards del 2023 sono state annunciate il 21 dicembre 2022. A distanza di circa un mese e mezzo, il grande evento si è tenuto a Londra, per la precisione nel West End.
Tutti i vincitori dei London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori, divisi per categoria, dei premi cinematografici London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023.
Film dell’anno
Aftersun
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Saint Omer
Tár – VINCITORE
Top Gun: Maverick
Film straniero dell’anno (PAREGGIO)
Decision to Leave – VINCITORE
EO
The Quiet Girl – VINCITORE
RRR
Saint Omer
Documentario dell’anno
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – VINCITORE
Fire of Love
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Moonage Daydream
Film inglese/irlandese dell’anno
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE
Living
The Quiet Girl
The Wonder
Regista dell’anno
Todd Field – Tár – VINCITORE
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Sceneggiatore dell’anno
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Attrice dell’anno
Cate Blanchett – Tár – VINCITRICE
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Vicky Krieps – Corsage
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Attore dell’anno
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Attrice non protagonista dell’anno
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITRICE
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Nina Hoss – Tár
Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer
Attore non protagonista dell’anno
Tom Burke – The Wonder
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Attrice inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)
Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder – VINCITRICE
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins
Attore inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)
Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives
Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living – VINCITORE
Miglior Regista dell’anno (che ha contribuito in modo significativo al cinema)
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – VINCITRICE
Migliore attore giovane inglese/irlandese
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl
Frankie Corio – Aftersun – VINCITORE
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Cortometraggio inglese/irlandese dell’anno
A Fox in the Night – VINCITORE
Groom
Honesty
A Letter to Black Men
Scale
Premio per i migliori risultati tecnici dell’anno
Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes
Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography
Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation – VINCITORE
RRR – Nick Powell, stunts
Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting
DILYS POWELL AWARD per l’eccellenza nel Cinema: Michelle Yeoh