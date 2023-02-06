London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Il 5 febbraio si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione dei London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023: ecco tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie.

London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023

Nella serata di domenica 5 febbraio 2023 ha avuto luogo la cerimonia di premiazione dei London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023, durante la quale sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori delle categorie in gara e sono stati loro consegnati i premi.

I London Film Critics Circle Awards si sono svolti per la prima volta nel 1980 e vengono assegnati ogni anno dalla sezione cinematografica del London Critics’ Circle.

Le Nomination per i London Film Critics Circle Awards del 2023 sono state annunciate il 21 dicembre 2022. A distanza di circa un mese e mezzo, il grande evento si è tenuto a Londra, per la precisione nel West End.

Tutti i vincitori dei London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori, divisi per categoria, dei premi cinematografici London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023.

Film dell’anno

Aftersun

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Saint Omer

Tár – VINCITORE

Top Gun: Maverick

Film straniero dell’anno (PAREGGIO)

Decision to Leave – VINCITORE

EO

The Quiet Girl – VINCITORE

RRR

Saint Omer

Documentario dell’anno

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – VINCITORE

Fire of Love

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Moonage Daydream

Film inglese/irlandese dell’anno

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE

Living

The Quiet Girl

The Wonder

Regista dell’anno

Todd Field – Tár – VINCITORE

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Sceneggiatore dell’anno

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Attrice dell’anno

Cate Blanchett – Tár – VINCITRICE

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Vicky Krieps – Corsage

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Attore dell’anno

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Attrice non protagonista dell’anno

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITRICE

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss – Tár

Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

Attore non protagonista dell’anno

Tom Burke – The Wonder

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin – VINCITORE

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Attrice inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)

Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder – VINCITRICE

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

Attore inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)

Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living – VINCITORE

Miglior Regista dell’anno (che ha contribuito in modo significativo al cinema)

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Frances O’Connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – VINCITRICE

Migliore attore giovane inglese/irlandese

Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl

Frankie Corio – Aftersun – VINCITORE

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Cortometraggio inglese/irlandese dell’anno

A Fox in the Night – VINCITORE

Groom

Honesty

A Letter to Black Men

Scale

Premio per i migliori risultati tecnici dell’anno

Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes

Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design

Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation – VINCITORE

RRR – Nick Powell, stunts

Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting

DILYS POWELL AWARD per l’eccellenza nel Cinema: Michelle Yeoh