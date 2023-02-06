Grammy Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards 2023 si è svolta il 5 febbraio a Los Angeles, dove sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori. Ecco la lista completa.

Grammy Awards 2023: i Premi della Recording Academy

Il Premio Grammy (in inglese Grammy Award) è considerato il riconoscimento più prestigioso in ambito musicale, viene infatti ritenuto l’equivalente in musica dei Premi Oscar. I Grammy Awards (o semplicemente Grammys) vengono assegnati dai critici musicali della Recording Academy, per i risultati conseguiti nel corso dell’anno.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards 2023, ovvero della 65esima edizione dei prestigiosi riconoscimenti, si è svolta il 5 febbraio alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, dove sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori e sono stati consegnate loro le statuette dorate a forma di grammofono.

Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2023: lista completa

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori, nelle rispettive categorie, dei Grammy Awards 2023.

Categorie Principali

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Record of the Year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time – WINNER

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Music Video

Adele – Easy on Me

BTS – Yet to Come

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film – WINNER

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy – WINNER

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Categorie per genere musicale

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher – WINNER

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Lizzo – Special

Dance/Electronic

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Rap

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U – WINNER

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros – WINNER

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami – WINNER

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl – WINNER

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t – WINNER

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

Rock & Metal

Best Rock Performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Colonne Sonore e Produzione

Categorie Soundrack

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto – WINNER

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco – Encanto – WINNER

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino: The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno – WINNER

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift – Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U

Categorie Produttori

Producer of the Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Judith Sherman – WINNER

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff – WINNER