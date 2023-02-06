Grammy Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards 2023 si è svolta il 5 febbraio a Los Angeles, dove sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori. Ecco la lista completa.
Grammy Awards 2023: i Premi della Recording Academy
Il Premio Grammy (in inglese Grammy Award) è considerato il riconoscimento più prestigioso in ambito musicale, viene infatti ritenuto l’equivalente in musica dei Premi Oscar. I Grammy Awards (o semplicemente Grammys) vengono assegnati dai critici musicali della Recording Academy, per i risultati conseguiti nel corso dell’anno.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards 2023, ovvero della 65esima edizione dei prestigiosi riconoscimenti, si è svolta il 5 febbraio alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles, dove sono stati annunciati tutti i vincitori e sono stati consegnate loro le statuette dorate a forma di grammofono.
Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2023: lista completa
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori, nelle rispettive categorie, dei Grammy Awards 2023.
Categorie Principali
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Record of the Year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time – WINNER
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Music Video
Adele – Easy on Me
BTS – Yet to Come
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film – WINNER
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – WINNER
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Categorie per genere musicale
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher – WINNER
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Lizzo – Special
Dance/Electronic
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Rap
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U – WINNER
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Latin
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros – WINNER
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami – WINNER
R&B
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl – WINNER
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Gonig Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t – WINNER
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER
Rock & Metal
Best Rock Performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Colonne Sonore e Produzione
Categorie Soundrack
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto – WINNER
Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Germaine Franco – Encanto – WINNER
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino: The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – WINNER
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno – WINNER
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift – Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – Nobody Like U
Categorie Produttori
Producer of the Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Elaine Martone
James Ginsburg
Jonathan Allen
Judith Sherman – WINNER
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff – WINNER