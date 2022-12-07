People Choice Awards 2022: lista dei vincitori

Il 6 dicembre 2022 si sono svolti i People’s Choice Awards: il pubblico ha votato online per 40 categorie dedicate a film, TV, musica e cultura pop. Ecco la lista dei vincitori.

People Choice Awards 2022

La 48a cerimonia dei People’s Choice Awards si è tenuta il 6 dicembre 2022 presso il Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, in California. Presentato per il secondo anno consecutivo da Kenan Thompson, lo spettacolo è stato trasmesso in diretta simultaneamente su NBC ed E!.

I candidati distribuiti in 40 categorie tra film, televisione, musica e cultura popolare sono stati annunciati il 26 ottobre.

I People’s Choice Awards sono uno una cerimonia di premiazione statunitense, votata online dal pubblico generale e dai fan.

La cerimonia, che diventa spettacolo grazie alle esibizioni degli artisti più importanti del momento, si tiene ogni anno dal 1975. I vincitori venivano originariamente determinati utilizzando i sondaggi Gallup, fino al passaggio nel 2005 al voto online.

Lista dei vincitori dei People Choice Awards 2022

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards 2022, divisi per categoria (film, televisione, musica e cultura pop).

Categoria: Film

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project – WINNER

The Lost City

Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Brad Pitt, Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Joey King, Bullet Train

Keke Palmer, Nope

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Viola Davis, The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer, Nope

Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler, Hustle – WINNER

Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project – WINNER

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Joey King, Bullet Train

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

Categoria: Televisione

THE SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things – WINNER

This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians – WINNER

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice – WINNER

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in theWindow

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building