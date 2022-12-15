La stagione a premi cinematografica si rinnova a seguito delle nomination ufficiali dei Golden Globes, che hanno portato ad identificare già prime sorprese per quel che concerne film e addetti ai lavori. Dopo un grandissimo successo al cinema e in diverse rassegne, Everything Everywhere All At Once continua a ottenere numerosissimi riconoscimenti, per mezzo di ben 14 nomination nel contesto dei Critics Choice Awards; grandi risultati anche per Top Gun: Maverick e Avatar – La via dell’acqua. Ecco quali sono tutte le nomination ufficiali ai Critics Choice Awards.

Le nomination ufficiali ai Critics Choice Awards

Di seguito, sono indicate tutte le nomination ufficiali ai Critics Choice Awards:

Miglior film

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Miglior attore protagonista

Austin Butler – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” (A24)

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

Bill Nighy – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Migliore attrice protagonista

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Margot Robbie – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans” (Searchlight Pictures)

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Jessie Buckley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Miglior giovane attore/attrice

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

Jalyn Hall – “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Gabriel LaBelle – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios)

Banks Repeta – “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features)

Sadie Sink – “The Whale” (A24)

Miglior cast

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Miglior regista

James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Damien Chazelle – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Baz Luhrmann – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR” (Variance Films)

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun” (A24)

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

Rian Johnson – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” (Universal Pictures)

Samuel D. Hunter – “The Whale” (A24)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Miglior fotografia

Russell Carpenter – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Linus Sandgren – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Roger Deakins – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Janusz Kaminski – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Florian Hoffmeister – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Claudio Miranda – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Migliore scenografia

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Miglior montaggio

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

Tom Cross – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Paul Rogers – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Monika Willi – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Eddie Hamilton – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Migliori costumi

Mary Zophres – “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Ruth E. Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Catherine Martin – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Shirley Kurata – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Jenny Eagan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Gersha Phillips – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Whale” (A24)

Migliori effetti visivi

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Migliore commedia

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Bros” (Universal Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate)

Miglior film di animazione

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Miglior film straniero

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Close” (A24)

“Decision to Leave” (Mubi)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

Migliore canzone originale

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Ciao Papa” – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Naatu Naatu” – “RRR” (Variance Films)

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures)

“New Body Rhumba” – “White Noise” (Netflix)

Migliore colonna sonora originale