Si è svolta la cerimonia di premiazione dei Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023, durante la quale sono stati onorati i migliori risultati del cinema indipendente dello scorso anno.

Gli Independent Spirit Awards (abbreviati Spirit Awards e originariamente conosciuti come FINDIE o Friends of Independents Awards), istituiti nel 1984, sono premi annuali dedicati al cinema indipendente.

Nel 1986, l’evento è stato ribattezzato Independent Spirit Awards. Ora chiamato Film Independent Spirit Awards, ed è prodotto da Film Independent, un’organizzazione artistica senza scopo di lucro che produceva il LA Film Festival.

La cerimonia di premiazione si tiene sulla spiaggia di Santa Monica, in California.

Nel 2022, è stato annunciato che sarebbero state implementate categorie neutre rispetto al genere e che le precedenti categorie – Miglior attore protagonista maschile, Migliore attrice protagonista, etc. – sarebbero state sostituite da “Migliore interpretazione principale” e “Migliore interpretazione non protagonista”.

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

I Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023 sono stati dominati da “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, che quest’anno ha ottenuto otto nomination e ha vinto un totale di sette premi, incluso quello per il miglior lungometraggio. Subito dopo figurano “Tár” di Todd Field con sette nomination (ha vinto per la migliore fotografia) e “Aftersun” di Charlotte Wells con cinque nomination (ha vinto per il migliore debutto ai Film Independent Spirit Awards).

Tutti e tre i film sono candidati anche ai Premi Oscar di quest’anno, con “Everything Everywhere All at Once” che guida anche il pacchetto degli Academy Awards con un totale di 11 nomination.

Di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023, divisi per categoria.

CATEGORIE CINEMATOGRAFICHE

Miglior Film

“Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) WINNER

“Our Father, the Devil” (Resolve Media)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Miglior Regista

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Kogonada – “After Yang” (A24)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) WINNER

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Halina Reijn – “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24)

Miglior interpretazione da protagonista

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Dale Dickey – “A Love Song” (Bleecker Street)

Mia Goth – “Pearl” (A24)

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (Focus Features)

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

Aubrey Plaza – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Jeremy Pope – “The Inspection” (A24)

Taylor Russell – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Andrea Riseborough – “To Leslie” (Momentum Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) WINNER

Miglior interpretazione da non protagonista

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Nina Hoss – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Brian D’Arcy James – “The Cathedral” (Mubi)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) WINNER

Trevante Rhodes – “Bruiser” (Onyx Collective)

Theo Rossi – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Mark Rylance – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Jonathan Tucker – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Gabrielle Union – “The Inspection” (A24)

Migliore interpretazione complessiva

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

Garcija Filipovic – “Murina” (Kino Lorber)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) WINNER

Lily McInerny – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Daniel Zolghadri – “Funny Pages” (A24)

Migliore sceneggiatura

“After Yang” (A24) – Kogonada

“Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios) – Lena Dunham

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert WINNER

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Todd Field

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley

Migliore prima sceneggiatura

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24) – Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian

“Emergency” (Amazon Studios) – K.D. Dávila

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford WINNER

“Fire Island” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joel Kim Booster

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay

Miglior debutto ai Film Independent Spirit Awards

“Aftersun” (A24) WINNER

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

“The Inspection” (A24)

“Murina” (Kino Lorber)

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

John Cassavetes Award (Miglior Film realizzato con meno di $1,000,000)

“The African Desperate” (Mubi)

“A Love Song” (Bleecker Street)

“The Cathedral” (Mubi) WINNER

“Holy Emy” (Utopie Films)

“Something in the Dirt” (XYZ Films)

Migliore Fotogragfia

“Aftersun” (A24) – Gregory Oke

“Murina” (Kino Lorber) – Hélène Louvart

“Neptune Frost” (Kino Lorber) – Anisia Uzeyman

“Pearl” (A24) – Eliot Rockett

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Florian Hoffmeister WINNER

Miglior Documentario

“A House Made of Splinters” (Madman Entertainment)

“All that Breathes” (HBO)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon) WINNER

“Midwives” (POV)

“Riotsville, U.S.A.” (IFC Films)

Miglior Editing

“Aftersun” (A24) – Blair McClendon

“The Cathedral” (Mubi) – Ricky D’Ambrose

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Paul Rogers WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24) – Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Monika Willi

Robert Altman Award (Dato al regista di un film, al direttore del casting e al cast dell’ensemble)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley (director), John Buchan, Jason Knight (casting directors), Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter (ensemble cast)

Miglior Film Internazionale

“Corsage” (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)

“Joyland” (Pakistan/USA) WINNER

“Leonor Will Never Die” (Philippines)

“Return to Seoul” (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)

“Saint Omer” (France)

Miglior Produttore

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky WINNER

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu – “Nanny” WINNER

Araceli Lemos – “Holy Emy”

The Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro – “Mija”

Reid Davenport – “I Didn’t See You There” WINNER

Rebeca Huntt – “Beba”

CATEGORIE TELEVISIVE

Miglior serie con sceneggiatura originale

“The Bear “ (FX) WINNER

“Pachinko “ (Apple TV+)

“The Porter” (CBC)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Miglior interpretazione da protagonista in una serie con sceneggiatura originale

Aml Ameen , “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” WINNER

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”

Miglior interpretazione da non protagonista in una serie con sceneggiatura originale

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” WINNER

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frankie Quiñones, “This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Miglior serie con sceneggiatura non originale o docu-serie

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal” WINNER

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”