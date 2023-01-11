Golden Globe 2023: tutti i vincitori della notte, tra conferme e grandi sorprese

Nella notte dell’11 gennaio 2023 si sono tenute le premiazioni ai Golden Globe 2023, una delle più importanti rassegne cinematografiche, che inaugurano la stagione a premi per cinema e televisione. Tra grandi conferme e importantissime sorprese, c’è da segnalare la vittoria di Steven Spielberg e di The Fabelmans, che trionfano nelle categorie più attese, mentre Gli spiriti dell’isola e Martin McDonagh si aggiudicano le statuette per miglior film commedia o musicale e migliore sceneggiatura. Di seguito, sono indicati tutti i vincitori della notte.
Contenuti
- 1 I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2023
- 1.1 Miglior film drammatico
- 1.2 Miglior commedia o musical
- 1.3 Migliore regia
- 1.4 Miglior attrice in una commedia o musical
- 1.5 Miglior attore in una commedia o musical
- 1.6 Miglior attore drammatico
- 1.7 Miglior attrice drammatica
- 1.8 Miglior attrice non protagonista
- 1.9 Miglior attore non protagonista
- 1.10 Miglior film straniero
- 1.11 Miglior film d’animazione
- 1.12 Miglior canzone
- 1.13 Miglior colonna sonora
- 1.14 Miglior sceneggiatura
I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2023
Ordinati in base alle categorie e sulla base delle precedenti shortlist che erano state formulate da parte della giuria dei Golden Globe 2023, di seguito sono indicate tutte le vittorie e i vincitori della notte, nell’ambito cinematografico.
Miglior film drammatico
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
VINCITORE: The Fabelmans
Miglior commedia o musical
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
VINCITORE: The Banshees of Inisherin
Migliore regia
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
VINCITORE: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Miglior attrice in una commedia o musical
- Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
VINCITORE: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior attore in una commedia o musical
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
VINCITORE: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Miglior attore drammatico
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
VINCITORE: Austin Butler, Elvis
Miglior attrice drammatica
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
VINCITORE: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
VINCITORE: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
VINCITORE: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior film straniero
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgio)
- Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
VINCITORE: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Miglior film d’animazione
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Il gatto con gli stivali – L’ultimo desiderio
- Red
- Inu-Oh
VINCITORE: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Miglior canzone
- Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
VINCITORE: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Miglior colonna sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
VINCITORE: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Miglior sceneggiatura
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
VINCITORE: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin