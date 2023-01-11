Golden Globe 2023: tutti i vincitori della notte, tra conferme e grandi sorprese

Di
Bruno Santini
-
0
Golden Globe 2023: tutti i vincitori della notte, tra conferme e grandi sorprese

Nella notte dell’11 gennaio 2023 si sono tenute le premiazioni ai Golden Globe 2023, una delle più importanti rassegne cinematografiche, che inaugurano la stagione a premi per cinema e televisione. Tra grandi conferme e importantissime sorprese, c’è da segnalare la vittoria di Steven Spielberg e di The Fabelmans, che trionfano nelle categorie più attese, mentre Gli spiriti dell’isola e Martin McDonagh si aggiudicano le statuette per miglior film commedia o musicale e migliore sceneggiatura. Di seguito, sono indicati tutti i vincitori della notte.

I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2023

Ordinati in base alle categorie e sulla base delle precedenti shortlist che erano state formulate da parte della giuria dei Golden Globe 2023, di seguito sono indicate tutte le vittorie e i vincitori della notte, nell’ambito cinematografico.

Miglior film drammatico

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

VINCITORE: The Fabelmans

Miglior commedia o musical

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

VINCITORE: The Banshees of Inisherin

Migliore regia

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

VINCITORE: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Miglior attrice in una commedia o musical

  • Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

VINCITORE: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore in una commedia o musical

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

VINCITORE: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Miglior attore drammatico

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

VINCITORE: Austin Butler, Elvis

Miglior attrice drammatica

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

VINCITORE: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

VINCITORE: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

VINCITORE: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior film straniero

  • RRR (India)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgio)
  • Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

VINCITORE: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Il gatto con gli stivali – L’ultimo desiderio
  • Red
  • Inu-Oh

VINCITORE: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Miglior canzone

  • Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

VINCITORE: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Miglior colonna sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

VINCITORE: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Miglior sceneggiatura

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking

VINCITORE: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE