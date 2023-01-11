Golden Globe 2023: tutti i vincitori della notte, tra conferme e grandi sorprese

Nella notte dell’11 gennaio 2023 si sono tenute le premiazioni ai Golden Globe 2023, una delle più importanti rassegne cinematografiche, che inaugurano la stagione a premi per cinema e televisione. Tra grandi conferme e importantissime sorprese, c’è da segnalare la vittoria di Steven Spielberg e di The Fabelmans, che trionfano nelle categorie più attese, mentre Gli spiriti dell’isola e Martin McDonagh si aggiudicano le statuette per miglior film commedia o musicale e migliore sceneggiatura. Di seguito, sono indicati tutti i vincitori della notte.

I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2023

Ordinati in base alle categorie e sulla base delle precedenti shortlist che erano state formulate da parte della giuria dei Golden Globe 2023, di seguito sono indicate tutte le vittorie e i vincitori della notte, nell’ambito cinematografico.

Miglior film drammatico

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

VINCITORE: The Fabelmans

Miglior commedia o musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

VINCITORE: The Banshees of Inisherin

Migliore regia

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

VINCITORE: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Miglior attrice in una commedia o musical

Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

VINCITORE: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore in una commedia o musical

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

VINCITORE: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Miglior attore drammatico

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

VINCITORE: Austin Butler, Elvis

Miglior attrice drammatica

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

VINCITORE: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

VINCITORE: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Miglior attore non protagonista

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

VINCITORE: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior film straniero

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgio)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

VINCITORE: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Miglior film d’animazione

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali – L’ultimo desiderio

Red

Inu-Oh

VINCITORE: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Miglior canzone

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

VINCITORE: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Miglior colonna sonora

Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

VINCITORE: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Miglior sceneggiatura

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

VINCITORE: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin