Si sono svolti i Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori dei premi annuali in musica, cinema, televisione, videogiochi ed editoria.

Si sono svolti i Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: Taylor Swift e Harry Styles guidano le categorie dei solisti, mentre i BTS sono il gruppo musicale preferito dal pubblico.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Il 4 marzo 2023 si sono svolti i Kids’ Choice Awards: una cerimonia di premiazione annuale prodotta da Nickelodeon. Nell’edizione del 2023 Taylor Swift e Harry Styles sono stati i principali vincitori della serata.

Taylor Swift è stata nominata artista donna preferita e il suo disco “Midnights (3am Edition)” ha vinto il premio per l’album preferito; mentre Harry Styles è stato nominato l’artista maschile preferito e la star della musica globale preferita, mentre “As It Was” ha vinto il premio per la canzone preferita.

Inoltre, non possiamo dimenticare che Taylor Swift porterà a casa anche un premio per la sua gatta Olivia Benson, che ha vinto il premio come animale domestico preferito di una celebrità.

I BTS vincono il premio come gruppo musicale preferito, mentre “Sweetest Pie” di Megan Thee Stallion e Dua Lipa è la collaborazione musicale preferita.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

I Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards non premiano solo la musica preferita dal pubblico, ma si rivolge anche al cinema, alla televisione, ai videogiochi e all’editoria.

Di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Kid’s Choice Awards 2023, divisi per categoria.

Musica

Favorite Song

  • “About Damn Time”- Lizzo
  • “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
  • WINNER: “As It Was”- Harry Styles
  • “Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift
  • “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
  • “First Class”- Jack Harlow
  • “I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic
  • “Lift Me Up”- Rihanna

Favorite Album

  • Dawn FM– The Weeknd
  • GOD DID – DJ Khaled
  • Harry’s House– Harry Styles
  • WINNER: Midnights (3am Edition)- Taylor Swift
  • Renaissance– Beyoncé
  • Special – Lizzo

Favorite Female Artist

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lizzo
  • Rihanna
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • WINNER: Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Black Eyed Peas
  • BLACKPINK
  • WINNER: BTS
  • Imagine Dragons
  • OneRepublic
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • Paramore

Favorite Music Collaboration

  • “Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
  • “Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
  • “I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
  • “Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid
  • “Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
  • WINNER: “Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favorite Breakout Artist

  • Devon Cole
  • WINNER: Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Joji
  • Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Nicky Youre

Favorite Global Music Star

  • Bad Bunny (Latin America)
  • BLACKPINK (Asia)
  • WINNER: Harry Styles (UK)
  • Rosalía (Europe)
  • Taylor Swift (North America)
  • Tones and I (Australia)
  • Wizkid (Africa)

Favorite Social Music Star

  • WINNER: Bella Poarch
  • Dixie D’Amelio
  • JoJo Siwa
  • Oliver Tree
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • That Girl Lay Lay

Film

Favorite Movie

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Adam
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Monster High The Movie
  • WINNER: Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actor

  • Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
  • Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)
  • WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
  • Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
  • Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)
  • Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

Favorite Movie Actress

  • Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
  • Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
  • Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
  • Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

  • DC League of Super-Pets
  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
  • Lightyear
  • WINNER: Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • The Bad Guys
  • Turning Red

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)

  • Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)
  • Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
  • Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)
  • WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
  • Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)
  • Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie (Female)

  • Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)
  • Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)
  • Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
  • Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)
  • WINNER: Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
  • Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

Television

Favorite Kids TV Show

  • Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Raven’s Home
  • That Girl Lay Lay
  • WINNER: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
  • The Really Loud House

Favorite Family TV Show

  • Cobra Kai
  • iCarly
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  • Stranger Things
  • WINNER: Wednesday
  • Young Rock
  • Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos
  • America’s Got Talent
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Floor Is Lava
  • WINNER: MasterChef Junior
  • The Masked Singer

Favorite Animated Show

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
  • Rugrats
  • WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Teen Titans Go!
  • The Loud House
  • The Smurfs

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

  • Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
  • Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
  • WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
  • Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

  • Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
  • Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
  • WINNER: Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
  • Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
  • Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

  • Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)
  • WINNER: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
  • Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
  • Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
  • Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

  • Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
  • Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
  • WINNER: Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
  • Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
  • Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
  • Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Altre categorie

Favorite Male Creator

  • Austin Creed
  • WINNER: MrBeast
  • Ninja
  • Ryan’s World
  • SeanDoesMagic
  • Unspeakable

Favorite Female Creator

  • Addison Rae
  • WINNER: Charli D’Amelio
  • Dixie D’Amelio
  • Gracie’s Corner
  • Kids Diana Show
  • Miranda Sings

Favorite Social Media Family

  • FGTeeV
  • WINNER: Ninja Kidz TV
  • Ohana Adventure Family
  • The Bucket List Family
  • The Royalty Family
  • The Williams Family

Favorite Female Sports Star

  • Candace Parker
  • Chloe Kim
  • Naomi Osaka
  • WINNER: Serena Williams
  • Simone Biles
  • Venus Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

  • WINNER: LeBron James
  • Lionel Messi
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Shaun White
  • Stephen Curry
  • Tom Brady

Favorite Celebrity Pet

  • Dodger Evans
  • Gino Chopra Jonas
  • Noon Coleman
  • WINNER: Olivia Benson Swift
  • Piggy Lou Bieber
  • Toulouse Grande

Favorite Book

  • Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series
  • WINNER: Harry Potter Book Series
  • The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series
  • The Bad Guys Book Series

Favorite Video Game

  • Adopt Me!
  • Brookhaven
  • Just Dance 2023
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • WINNER: Minecraft
  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

