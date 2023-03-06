Si sono svolti i Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: Taylor Swift e Harry Styles guidano le categorie dei solisti, mentre i BTS sono il gruppo musicale preferito dal pubblico.
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Il 4 marzo 2023 si sono svolti i Kids’ Choice Awards: una cerimonia di premiazione annuale prodotta da Nickelodeon. Nell’edizione del 2023 Taylor Swift e Harry Styles sono stati i principali vincitori della serata.
Taylor Swift è stata nominata artista donna preferita e il suo disco “Midnights (3am Edition)” ha vinto il premio per l’album preferito; mentre Harry Styles è stato nominato l’artista maschile preferito e la star della musica globale preferita, mentre “As It Was” ha vinto il premio per la canzone preferita.
Inoltre, non possiamo dimenticare che Taylor Swift porterà a casa anche un premio per la sua gatta Olivia Benson, che ha vinto il premio come animale domestico preferito di una celebrità.
I BTS vincono il premio come gruppo musicale preferito, mentre “Sweetest Pie” di Megan Thee Stallion e Dua Lipa è la collaborazione musicale preferita.
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori
I Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards non premiano solo la musica preferita dal pubblico, ma si rivolge anche al cinema, alla televisione, ai videogiochi e all’editoria.
Di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Kid’s Choice Awards 2023, divisi per categoria.
Musica
Favorite Song
- “About Damn Time”- Lizzo
- “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
- WINNER: “As It Was”- Harry Styles
- “Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift
- “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
- “First Class”- Jack Harlow
- “I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic
- “Lift Me Up”- Rihanna
Favorite Album
- Dawn FM– The Weeknd
- GOD DID – DJ Khaled
- Harry’s House– Harry Styles
- WINNER: Midnights (3am Edition)- Taylor Swift
- Renaissance– Beyoncé
- Special – Lizzo
Favorite Female Artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Rihanna
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Kendrick Lamar
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Black Eyed Peas
- BLACKPINK
- WINNER: BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At the Disco
- Paramore
Favorite Music Collaboration
- “Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
- “Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
- “Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid
- “Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
- WINNER: “Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Devon Cole
- WINNER: Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Joji
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Nicky Youre
Favorite Global Music Star
- Bad Bunny (Latin America)
- BLACKPINK (Asia)
- WINNER: Harry Styles (UK)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Wizkid (Africa)
Favorite Social Music Star
- WINNER: Bella Poarch
- Dixie D’Amelio
- JoJo Siwa
- Oliver Tree
- Stephen Sanchez
- That Girl Lay Lay
Film
Favorite Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Adam
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Monster High The Movie
- WINNER: Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Movie Actor
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)
- WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
- Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)
- Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
- Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
- DC League of Super-Pets
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- Lightyear
- WINNER: Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The Bad Guys
- Turning Red
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)
- Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)
- Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)
- WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
- Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)
- Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie (Female)
- Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)
- Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)
- Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
- Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)
- WINNER: Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
Television
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Ms. Marvel
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- WINNER: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- The Really Loud House
Favorite Family TV Show
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things
- WINNER: Wednesday
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- America’s Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Floor Is Lava
- WINNER: MasterChef Junior
- The Masked Singer
Favorite Animated Show
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Rugrats
- WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
- Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
- WINNER: Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)
- WINNER: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
- Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
- Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
- WINNER: Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
- Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Altre categorie
Favorite Male Creator
- Austin Creed
- WINNER: MrBeast
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
- SeanDoesMagic
- Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
- Addison Rae
- WINNER: Charli D’Amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Gracie’s Corner
- Kids Diana Show
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Social Media Family
- FGTeeV
- WINNER: Ninja Kidz TV
- Ohana Adventure Family
- The Bucket List Family
- The Royalty Family
- The Williams Family
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Candace Parker
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- WINNER: Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
- Venus Williams
Favorite Male Sports Star
- WINNER: LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Patrick Mahomes
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
Favorite Celebrity Pet
- Dodger Evans
- Gino Chopra Jonas
- Noon Coleman
- WINNER: Olivia Benson Swift
- Piggy Lou Bieber
- Toulouse Grande
Favorite Book
- Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series
- WINNER: Harry Potter Book Series
- The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series
- The Bad Guys Book Series
Favorite Video Game
- Adopt Me!
- Brookhaven
- Just Dance 2023
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- WINNER: Minecraft
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet