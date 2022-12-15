Nomination iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2023: lista completa dei candidati

Annunciati ufficialmente i candidati per gli iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2023, la prima cerimonia di premiazione interamente dedicata ai podcast.
iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2023: la cerimonia che premia i migliori Podcast dell’anno
iHeartRadio sceglie di premiare i Podcast, che negli anni stanno diventando sempre più apprezzati e seguiti da tutte le fasce di età. Ne esistono milioni per altrettanti interessi differenti. Ognuno troverà quello che desidera, basta cercare.
Con il fine premiare i podcast migliori dell’anno, iHeartRadio chiama il pubblico a votare.
iHeartRadio presenta così la sua quinta cerimonia annuale di premiazione dei podcast:
“L’AMERICA È INNAMORATA DEI PODCAST.
Adoriamo la narrazione brillante, che ci ispira a pensare in modo diverso, ci fa ridere e ci aiuta a imparare… Oggi, i Podcaster parlano a decine di milioni di persone ogni settimana. Influenzano la cultura pop E l’opinione pubblica.
E ora iHeartRadio sta riconoscendo i migliori podcast in America, in base ai podcast che tu ritieni siano i migliori. Ritorna la quinta edizione degli iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, il principale programma di Podcast Awards in cui il tuo voto deciderà chi vince.
Oltre 20 categorie come Crimine, Commedia, Musica, Sport, Curiosità, centinaia di candidati e ospiti speciali…
Gli iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2023 si terranno martedì 14 marzo 2023.
La strada per gli iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2023 inizia ora…”
Nomination iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2023
iHeartRadio ha reso note le candidature per l’edizione 2023 dei Podcast Award. Di seguito la lista completa dei candidati divisi per categoria.
Podcast Of The Year
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- Crime Junkie
- Fly On The Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade
- Las Culturistas
- Love and Noraebang
- Maintenance Phase
- Morbid
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Scam Goddess
- SmartLess
Best Overall Ensemble
- Best Friends With Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata
- Conan O’Brian Needs a Friend
- Just Between Us
- Let’s Make a Sci-Fi!
- SmartLess
Best Business & Finance Podcast
- Earn Your Leisure
- How I Built This
- Odd Lots
- Planet Money
- The Indicator
Best Comedy Podcast
- Distractible
- Las Culturistas
- SmartLess
- The Read
- Why Won’t You Date Me
Best Crime Podcast
- Believe Her
- Crime Junkie
- Morbid
- Scam Goddess
- Sympathy Pains
Best Pop Culture Podcast
- Decoder Ring
- Keep It
- The Video Archives With Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery
- Vibe Check
- Watch What Crappens
Best Food Podcast
- Naked Lunch
- Proof
- Recipe Club
- The Dave Chang Show
- The Sporkful
Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast
- Huberman Lab
- HypochondriActor
- Maintenance Phase
- Ten Percent Happier
- Therapy For Black Girls
Best History Podcast
- Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History
- History Daily
- Noble Blood
- You Must Remember This
- You’re Wrong About
Best Kids & Family Podcast
- Brains On!
- Good Inside with Dr. Becky
- Greeking Out From National Geographic Kids
- Story Pirates
- Wow In The World
Best Music Podcast
- Broken Record
- Drink Champs
- Listening
- Questlove Supreme
- Song Exploder
Best News Podcast
- Morning Wire
- Pod Save America
- The Daily
- Today Explained
- Up First
Best Fiction Podcast
- Blood Thirsty Hearts
- Echo Park
- Love and Noraebang
- Princess of South Beach
- Welcome To Night Vale
Best Sports Podcast
- All The Smoke
- The Bill Simmons Podcast
- The Draymond Green Show
- The Fantasy Footballers
- The Lowe Post
Best Science Podcast
- Huberman Lab
- Invisibilia
- Ologies with Alie Ward
- Radiolab
- Science Vs
Best Technology Podcast
- 20000 Hertz
- Darknet Diaries
- On With Kara Swisher
- Pivot
- Reply All
Best Ad Read Podcast
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- My Brother, My Brother, and Me
- Office Ladies
- Unlocking Us With Brene Brown
- Why Won’t You Date Me With Nicole Byer
Best Overall Host
- Ashley Flowers
- Jay Shetty
- Kara Swisher
- Nicole Byer
- Sarah Marshall
Best Political Podcast
- Here’s Where It Gets Interesting
- NPR Politics Podcast
- Pod Save America
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- The Daily Zeitgeist
Best TV & Film Podcast
- Fake Doctors, Real Friends
- Films to be Buried With
- How Did This Get Made?
- Into It
- Watch What Crappens
Best Spanish Language Podcast
- Ciudad Mágica
- Crónicas Obscuras
- Escuela Secreta
- Idolo
- Leyendas Legendarias
Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast
- Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People
- Chiquis and Chill
- I Weigh With Jameela Jamil
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle
Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast
- Add to Cart
- Forever35
- Natch Beaut
- POOG
- Pretty Basic
Best Travel Podcast
- Atlas Obscura
- Behind The Baller Podcast With Ben Baller
- Not Lost
- Travel with Rick Steves
- Women Who Travel
Best Green Podcast
- Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy
- Climate One
- Hot Take
- Living on Earth
- TED Climate
Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast
- Awakened Underground
- Heart Wisdom With Jack Kornfield
- May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom From JB Smoove
- On Being
- The Joel Osteen Podcast
Best Branded Podcast
- Force Multiplier
- Hazlo Por La Chela
- Inside Trader Joe’s
- Now What’s Next?
- Smart Talks with IBM
Best Emerging Podcast
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
- Significant Others
- Sounds Like A Cult
- The Video Archives Podcast
- TV, I Say with Ashley Ray
Best International Podcast
- British Villains (U.K.)
- El Viaje (Mexico)
- Feu de Camp (France)
- La Mia Smemo (Italy)
- RedHanded (U.K.)