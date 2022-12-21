Nomination London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023: tutte le candidature

Annunciate le nomination dei London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023. La cerimonia di premiazione, durante la quale si conosceranno i vincitori, si svolgerà il 5 febbraio. Ecco la lista completa delle candidature.
London Film Critics Circle Awards
Il London Film Critics’ Circle, fondato nel 1913, è un’associazione di critici cinematografici britannici.
I London Film Critics Circle Awards sono stati istituiti nel 1980 e vengono assegnati ogni anno dalla sezione cinematografica del London Critics’ Circle.
Votati da tutti i membri della Sezione Film, i premi London Film Critics Circle sono diventati un grande evento a Londra, presentati durante una cerimonia di premiazione tenutasi in un Grand Hotel del West End.
Dal 1995 al 2010 la cerimonia di premiazione è stata un evento di beneficenza a favore della National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).
Nel corso degli anni, le categorie dei London Film Critics Circle Awards sono gradualmente cambiate con l’aggiunta di alcune categorie e l’eliminazione di altre.
Nomination London Film Critics Circle Awards: tutti i candidati
Le Nomination per i London Film Critics Circle Awards del 2023 sono state annunciate il 21 dicembre 2022. La cerimonia di premiazione, durante la quale verranno annunciati tutti i vincitori, si svolgerà il 5 febbraio 2023.
Di seguito la lista completa dei candidati, divisi per categoria, dei London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023.
Film dell’anno
Aftersun
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Saint Omer
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Film straniero dell’anno
Decision to Leave
EO
The Quiet Girl
RRR
Saint Omer
Documentario dell’anno
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
Moonage Daydream
Film inglese/irlandese dell’anno
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Living
The Quiet Girl
The Wonder
Regista dell’anno
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Sceneggiatore dell’anno
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Attrice dell’anno
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Vicky Krieps – Corsage
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Attore dell’anno
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Attrice non protagonista dell’anno
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Nina Hoss – Tár
Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer
Attore non protagonista dell’anno
Tom Burke – The Wonder
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Attrice inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)
Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins
Attore inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)
Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing
Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives
Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Miglior Regista dell’anno (che ha contribuito in modo significativo al cinema)
Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Frances O’Connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Migliore attore giovane inglese/irlandese
Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Cortometraggio inglese/irlandese dell’anno
A Fox in the Night
Groom
Honesty
A Letter to Black Men
Scale
Premio per i migliori risultati tecnici dell’anno
Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes
Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design
Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography
Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation
RRR – Nick Powell, stunts
Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design
The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting