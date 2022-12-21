Nomination London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023: tutte le candidature

Annunciate le nomination dei London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023. La cerimonia di premiazione, durante la quale si conosceranno i vincitori, si svolgerà il 5 febbraio. Ecco la lista completa delle candidature.

London Film Critics Circle Awards

Il London Film Critics’ Circle, fondato nel 1913, è un’associazione di critici cinematografici britannici.

I London Film Critics Circle Awards sono stati istituiti nel 1980 e vengono assegnati ogni anno dalla sezione cinematografica del London Critics’ Circle.

Votati da tutti i membri della Sezione Film, i premi London Film Critics Circle sono diventati un grande evento a Londra, presentati durante una cerimonia di premiazione tenutasi in un Grand Hotel del West End.

Dal 1995 al 2010 la cerimonia di premiazione è stata un evento di beneficenza a favore della National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Nel corso degli anni, le categorie dei London Film Critics Circle Awards sono gradualmente cambiate con l’aggiunta di alcune categorie e l’eliminazione di altre.

La cerimonia di premiazione, durante la quale verranno annunciati tutti i vincitori, si svolgerà il 5 febbraio 2023.

Di seguito la lista completa dei candidati, divisi per categoria, dei London Film Critics Circle Awards 2023.

Film dell’anno

Aftersun

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Saint Omer

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Film straniero dell’anno

Decision to Leave

EO

The Quiet Girl

RRR

Saint Omer

Documentario dell’anno

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Moonage Daydream

Film inglese/irlandese dell’anno

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Living

The Quiet Girl

The Wonder

Regista dell’anno

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Sceneggiatore dell’anno

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Attrice dell’anno

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Vicky Krieps – Corsage

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Attore dell’anno

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Attrice non protagonista dell’anno

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss – Tár

Guslagie Malanda – Saint Omer

Attore non protagonista dell’anno

Tom Burke – The Wonder

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Attrice inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)

Jessie Buckley – Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Letitia Wright – Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

Attore inglese/irlandese dell’anno (considerati più film)

Harris Dickinson – See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

Colin Farrell – After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

Ralph Fiennes – The Forgiven, The Menu

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Miglior Regista dell’anno (che ha contribuito in modo significativo al cinema)

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Frances O’Connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Migliore attore giovane inglese/irlandese

Kila Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Catherine Clinch – The Quiet Girl

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Cortometraggio inglese/irlandese dell’anno

A Fox in the Night

Groom

Honesty

A Letter to Black Men

Scale

Premio per i migliori risultati tecnici dell’anno

Athena – Matias Boucard, cinematography

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E Carter, costumes

Blonde – Leslie Shatz, sound design

Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

Elvis – Catherine Martin, costumes

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers, film editing

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

RRR – Nick Powell, stunts

Tár – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

The Wonder – Nina Gold, casting