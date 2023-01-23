Nomination Razzie Awards 2023: tutte le candidature

Tornano i premi parodia Razzie Awards, che onorano le peggiori performance cinematografiche dell’anno. Ecco le nomination del 2023: tutte le candidature.

Razzie Awards: cosa sono

I Golden Raspberry Awards (noti anche come Razzies e Razzie Awards) sono una cerimonia di premi parodia che onora i peggiori risultati cinematografici dell’anno.

Co-creata da John J. B. Wilson e Mo Murphy, laureati in cinematografia dell’UCLA e veterani dell’industria cinematografica, la cerimonia annuale satirica dei Razzie Awards ha preceduto il suo opposto, gli Academy Awards (o Premi Oscar), per quarant’anni.

Il termine “lampone” (raspberry) è usato nel suo senso irriverente, come in “blowing a raspberry”, ovvero “fare una pernacchia”. La statuetta stessa è a forma di lampone delle dimensioni di una pallina da golf verniciata a spruzzo d’oro, con un valore stimato di 4,97 dollari.

La Golden Raspberry Foundation ha affermato che il premio “incoraggia registi famosi e artisti di prim’ordine ad ammettere i propri mali”.

Nomination Razzie Awards 2023

Di seguito tutte le candidature dei Razzie Awards 2023.

Peggior Film

“Blonde”

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Good Mourning”

“The King’s Daughter”

“Morbius”

Peggior Attore

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), “Good Mourning”

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), “Marmaduke”

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Jared Leto, “Morbius”

Sylvester Stallone, “Samaritan”

Peggior Attrice

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Firestarter”

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic Park: Dominion”

Diane Keaton, “Mack & Rita”

Kaya Scodelario, “The King’s Daughter”

Alicia Silverstone, “The Requin”

Peggior Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

“Blonde”

BOTH “365 Days” Sequels – “365 Days: This Day” & “The Next 365 Days” [a Razzie BOGO]

“Disney’s Pinocchio”

“Firestarter”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

Peggior Attore non protagonista

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role), “Good Mourning”

Tom Hanks, “Elvis”

Xavier Samuel, “Blonde”

Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Evan Williams, “Blonde”

Peggior Attrice non protagonista

Adria Arjona, “Morbius”

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only), “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Penelope Cruz, “The 355”

Bingbing Fan, “The 355” & “The King’s Daughter”

Mira Sorvino, “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”

Peggior Coppia

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, “Blonde”

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), “Elvis”

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, “Blonde”

The Two “365 Days” Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Peggior Regista

Judd Apatow, “The Bubble”

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, “Good Mourning”

Andrew Dominik, “Blonde”

Daniel Espinosa, “Morbius”

Robert Zemeckis, “Disney’s Pinocchio”

Peggiore Sceneggiatura

“Blonde” / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Disney’s Pinocchio” / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

“Good Mourning” / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

“Jurassic World: Dominion” / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

“Morbius” / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless