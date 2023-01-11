Nominations SAG Awards 2023: tutte le candidature

Le candidature dei SAG Awards 2023 sono state annunciate: ecco tutte le nomination per la prestigiosa cerimonia di premiazione che riconosce il meglio del cinema e della televisione.

SAG Awards: cosa sono

Gli Screen Actors Guild Awards (noti anche come SAG Awards) sono riconoscimenti conferiti dalla Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Il premio è stato fondato nel 1952 per riconoscere le prestazioni eccezionali nel cinema e nella televisione. I SAG Awards sono tra i principali eventi di premiazione nell’industria cinematografica hollywoodiana dal 1995.

Le candidature per i SAG Awards provengono da due comitati, uno per il cinema e uno per la televisione, ciascuno dei quali conta 2100 membri, selezionati ogni anno.

Vincere un SAG Award viene considerato un indicatore positivo per gli Academy Awards (Premi Oscar).

La statuetta consegnata ai vincitori dei SAG Awards, una figura maschile nuda che regge sia una maschera della commedia che una maschera della tragedia, è chiamata “L’attore”: fatta in bronzo massiccio e prodotta dall’American Fine Arts Foundry di Burbank, in California.

All’inizio di gennaio 2023, è stato annunciato che a partire dal 2024 Netflix trasmetterà in streaming i SAG Awards, l’iniziativa rientra in una più ampia partnership pluriennale.

Nomination SAG Awards 2023: tutte le candidature

La 29a edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Awards, che premiano i migliori successi di cinema e televisione per l’anno 2022, si svolgerà il 26 febbraio 2023 al Fairmont Century Plaza di Century City, in California.

I candidati sono stati annunciati l’11 gennaio 2023 da Haley Lu Richardson e Ashley Park tramite Instagram Live.

Di seguito tutte le candidature dei SAG Awards 2023.

CINEMA

MIGLIOR CAST

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Cate Blanchett, “TAR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

MIGLIORI CONTROFIGURE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

TELEVISIONE

MIGLIOR CAST SERIE DRAMMATICA

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

MIGLIOR ATTORE SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

MIGLIOR CAST SERIE COMMEDIA

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

MIGLIOR ATTORE SERIE COMMEDIA

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE SERIE COMMEDIA

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

MIGLIOR ATTORE FILM TELEVISIVO O MINI-SERIE

Steve Carrell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE FILM TELEVISIVO O MINI-SERIE

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash Betts, “Dahmer”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

MIGLIORI CONTROFIGURE

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”