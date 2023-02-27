Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori del premio cinematografico SAG

Si è svolta a Los Angeles la cerimonia di premiazione della 29esima edizione degli Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), che onorano il meglio di cinema e televisione: tutti i vincitori del 2023.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023

La 29esima edizione dei Screen Actors Guild Awards si sono svolti domenica 26 febbraio 2023 al Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles, e hanno onorato le migliori interpretazioni televisive e cinematografiche dell’anno trascorso.

La serata ha avuto alcuni momenti salienti, tra cui i numerosi riconoscimenti ottenuti dal film di successo del 2022 “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, che ha conquistato il record per il maggior numero di premi SAG per un unico titolo (ovvero 4). Le star del film: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis e Ke Huy Quan, hanno vinto ciascuno un premio per la loro recitazione in diverse categorie. Il film ha anche vinto il premio per l’eccezionale interpretazione del cast nel complesso.

Nelle categorie televisive, il premio per il cast d’eccezione di una serie comica è andato a “Abbott Elementary”, mentre “The White Lotus” ha vinto il premio per il miglior cast di una serie drammatica. Un riconoscimento è andato anche alla serie fenomeno “Stranger Things”, che vince per le migliori controfigure.

La cerimonia di premiazione è stata trasmessa in live streaming sul canale YouTube di Netflix, e dal prossimo anno si prevede che venga trasmessa direttamente sulla piattaforma di streaming. Questa nuova modalità di fruizione ha consentito un flusso del pubblico più informale e l’assenza di pubblicità.

Il premio alla carriera di Screen Actors Guild è stato assegnato all’attrice Premio Oscar Sally Field, che ha recitato in titoli come “Norma Rae” e “Places in the Heart”. Field ha interpretato anche la Zia May nel franchise di “The Amazing Spiderman”, nel quale Peter Parker/Spiderman viene portato sullo schermo da Andrew Garfield. Dopo 11 anni dall’uscita del primo film, Andrew Garfield ha presentato e consegnato il riconoscimento alla carriera di Sally Field, in un momento di grande emozione.

Tutti i vincitori dei SAG Awards 2023

Di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Screen Actors Guild 2023, divisi per categoria.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Sam Elliott (“1883”) (WINNER)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”) (WINNER)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“Gli spiriti dell’isola”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Brendan Gleeson (“Gli spiriti dell’isola”)

Barry Keoghan (“Gli spiriti dell’isola”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“Gli spiriti dell’isola”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) (WINNER)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“Gli spiriti dell’isola”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick” (WINNER)

“The Woman King”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things” (WINNER)