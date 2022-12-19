St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori

Il 18 dicembre 2022 sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards, giunti alla 19esima edizione. Ecco la lista completa.

St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards 2022

La St. Louis Film Critics Association (SLFCA) è un’organizzazione di critici cinematografici che opera a Greater St. Louis e nelle aree adiacenti del Missouri e dell’Illinois, fondata nel 2004.

A dicembre di ogni anno, l’SLFCA si riunisce per votare i premi cinematografici annuali, che includono il Premio SLFCA e un Premio di riconoscimento speciale per la migliore scena, tecnica cinematografica o altri aspetti o momenti memorabili in un film.

I premi SLFCA vengono presentati in diciannove categorie e sono riconosciuti da più associazioni di critici cinematografici e media, in particolare durante la stagione dei premi.

I St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards sono spesso considerati come mezzo per valutare i film migliori o più celebrati dell’anno, nonché i favoriti per altri importanti premi dell’industria cinematografica, come gli i Premi Oscar.

I candidati per la 19a edizione dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards sono stati annunciati l’11 dicembre 2022. I vincitori sono stati annunciati il 18 dicembre 2022.

Tutti i vincitori dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards 2022

Di seguito la lista completa delle categorie dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards, i candidati del 2022 e tutti i vincitori.

Si sottolinea che per ogni categoria sono indicati i vincitori (WINNER) e anche i secondi classificati (RUNNER UP). Viene altresì indicato il caso in cui ci sia stato un pareggio tra titoli (TIE).

BEST FILM

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

She Said

Women Talking (RUNNER UP)

BEST DIRECTOR

The Daniels (Kwan, Scheinert) – Everything Everywhere All At Once (RUNNER UP)

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking (WINNER)

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler – Till (RUNNER UP)

Mia Goth – Pearl

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis (RUNNER UP)

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale (WINNER)

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (RUNNER UP TIE)

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin (WINNER)

Claire Foy – Women Talking

Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (RUNNER UP TIE)

Carey Mulligan – She Said

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Andre Braugher – She Said

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin (RUNNER UP)

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

Ben Whishaw – Women Talking

BEST ENSEMBLE

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (RUNNER UP)

Women Talking (WINNER)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

She Said (WINNER)

White Noise

Women Talking (RUNNER UP)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees Of Inisherin (WINNER TIE)

Decision To Leave

Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER TIE)

The Fabelmans

The Menu (RUNNER UP)

TÁR

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Banshees Of Inisherin (WINNER)

The Batman (RUNNER UP)

Nope

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST EDITING

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis (RUNNER UP)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

Top Gun: Maverick

TÁR

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin (RUNNER UP TIE)

The Batman (RUNNER UP TIE)

The Fabelmans (RUNNER UP TIE)

Women Talking (WINNER)

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis (WINNER)

Moonage Daydream (RUNNER UP)

Top Gun: Maverick

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis (WINNER)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (RUNNER UP)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (RUNNER UP)

Elvis (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

The Woman King

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way Of The Water (WINNER)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (RUNNER UP)

Nope

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTION FILM

Avatar: The Way Of The Water

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

RRR (RUNNER UP)

The Woman King

BESY COMEDY FILM

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion (RUNNER UP)

Jackass Forever

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)

BEST HORROR FILM

Men

Nope (WINNER)

Pearl

Scream

X (RUNNER UP)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (RUNNER UP)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (WINNER)

Turning Red

Wendell And Wild

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

All Quiet On The Western Front

Close

Decision To Leave (WINNER)

Happening

RRR (RUNNER UP)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (WINNER)

Fire Of Love

Good Night Oppy (RUNNER UP TIE)

Moonage Daydream (RUNNER UP TIE)

Sr.

BEST SCENE

Sam meets his idol – The Fabelmans (WINNER)

Lydia bullying Juilliard student – TÁR

Marcel/60 Minutes – Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Gordy’s Home – Nope

Piggyback prison escape – RRR

Ice Man/Maverick visit – Top Gun: Maverick (RUNNER UP)