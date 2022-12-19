St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards 2022: tutti i vincitori

Il 18 dicembre 2022 sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards, giunti alla 19esima edizione. Ecco la lista completa.
St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards 2022
La St. Louis Film Critics Association (SLFCA) è un’organizzazione di critici cinematografici che opera a Greater St. Louis e nelle aree adiacenti del Missouri e dell’Illinois, fondata nel 2004.
A dicembre di ogni anno, l’SLFCA si riunisce per votare i premi cinematografici annuali, che includono il Premio SLFCA e un Premio di riconoscimento speciale per la migliore scena, tecnica cinematografica o altri aspetti o momenti memorabili in un film.
I premi SLFCA vengono presentati in diciannove categorie e sono riconosciuti da più associazioni di critici cinematografici e media, in particolare durante la stagione dei premi.
I St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards sono spesso considerati come mezzo per valutare i film migliori o più celebrati dell’anno, nonché i favoriti per altri importanti premi dell’industria cinematografica, come gli i Premi Oscar.
I candidati per la 19a edizione dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards sono stati annunciati l’11 dicembre 2022. I vincitori sono stati annunciati il 18 dicembre 2022.
Tutti i vincitori dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards 2022
Di seguito la lista completa delle categorie dei St. Louis Film Critics Association Awards, i candidati del 2022 e tutti i vincitori.
Si sottolinea che per ogni categoria sono indicati i vincitori (WINNER) e anche i secondi classificati (RUNNER UP). Viene altresì indicato il caso in cui ci sia stato un pareggio tra titoli (TIE).
BEST FILM
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
She Said
Women Talking (RUNNER UP)
BEST DIRECTOR
The Daniels (Kwan, Scheinert) – Everything Everywhere All At Once (RUNNER UP)
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking (WINNER)
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler – Till (RUNNER UP)
Mia Goth – Pearl
Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis (RUNNER UP)
Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale (WINNER)
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (RUNNER UP TIE)
Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin (WINNER)
Claire Foy – Women Talking
Janelle Monae – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (RUNNER UP TIE)
Carey Mulligan – She Said
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Andre Braugher – She Said
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin (RUNNER UP)
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
Ben Whishaw – Women Talking
BEST ENSEMBLE
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (RUNNER UP)
Women Talking (WINNER)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
She Said (WINNER)
White Noise
Women Talking (RUNNER UP)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees Of Inisherin (WINNER TIE)
Decision To Leave
Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER TIE)
The Fabelmans
The Menu (RUNNER UP)
TÁR
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Banshees Of Inisherin (WINNER)
The Batman (RUNNER UP)
Nope
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST EDITING
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis (RUNNER UP)
Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
Top Gun: Maverick
TÁR
BEST MUSICAL SCORE
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin (RUNNER UP TIE)
The Batman (RUNNER UP TIE)
The Fabelmans (RUNNER UP TIE)
Women Talking (WINNER)
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis (WINNER)
Moonage Daydream (RUNNER UP)
Top Gun: Maverick
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis (WINNER)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (RUNNER UP)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (RUNNER UP)
Elvis (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
The Woman King
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way Of The Water (WINNER)
Everything Everywhere All At Once (RUNNER UP)
Nope
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ACTION FILM
Avatar: The Way Of The Water
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
RRR (RUNNER UP)
The Woman King
BESY COMEDY FILM
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion (RUNNER UP)
Jackass Forever
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)
BEST HORROR FILM
Men
Nope (WINNER)
Pearl
Scream
X (RUNNER UP)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (RUNNER UP)
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (WINNER)
Turning Red
Wendell And Wild
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
All Quiet On The Western Front
Close
Decision To Leave (WINNER)
Happening
RRR (RUNNER UP)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (WINNER)
Fire Of Love
Good Night Oppy (RUNNER UP TIE)
Moonage Daydream (RUNNER UP TIE)
Sr.
BEST SCENE
Sam meets his idol – The Fabelmans (WINNER)
Lydia bullying Juilliard student – TÁR
Marcel/60 Minutes – Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Gordy’s Home – Nope
Piggyback prison escape – RRR
Ice Man/Maverick visit – Top Gun: Maverick (RUNNER UP)