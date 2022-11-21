AMAs 2022: tutti i vincitori degli American Music Awards

La 50esima edizione degli American Music Awards si è tenuta il 20 novembre 2022 al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles, per celebrare la musica e gli artisti.
Taylor Swift è stata la stella della serata, portando a casa il maggior numero di premi (sei in totale), incluso il premio finale degli AMAs: artista dell’anno.
L’artista con più candidature della serata, Bad Bunny, ha ottenuto due premi su otto nomination, insieme a BTS, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid e Tems che si sono portati a casa un paio di premi.
Tutti i vincitori degli AMAs 2022
Di seguito la lista completa delle categorie degli American Music Awards 2022, con tutte le nomination e i rispettivi vincitori.
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift — WINNER
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron — WINNER
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” — WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite touring artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay — WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favorite K-pop artist
Blackpink
BTS — WINNER
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
Favorite music video
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — WINNER
Favorite male pop artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles — WINNER
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS — WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite pop album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite pop song
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was” — WINNER
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favorite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen — WINNER
Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift — WINNER
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) — WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite country song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — WINNER
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj — WINNER
Favorite hip-hop album
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — WINNER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” — WINNER
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Favorite male R&B artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown — WINNER
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé — WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite R&B album
Beyoncé, Renaissance — WINNER
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite R&B song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence” — WINNER
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny — WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta — WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Latin duo or group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia — WINNER
Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti — WINNER
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami
Favorite Latin song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” — WINNER
Favorite rock artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly — WINNER
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite rock song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” — WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favorite rock album
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera — WINNER
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favorite inspirational artist
Anne Wilson
for King & Country — WINNER
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Favorite gospel artist
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann — WINNER
Favorite dance/electronic artist
Diplo
Marshmello — WINNER
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favorite soundtrack
ELVIS — WINNER
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid — WINNER