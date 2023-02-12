BRIT Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

La cerimonia di premiazione dei BRIT, durante la quale sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei premi musicali britannici, si è svolta l’11 febbraio 2023 a Londra. Tutti i vincitori.

BRIT Awards 2023

I BRIT Awards (oppure semplicemente BRITs) sono premi annuali per la musica dell’industria britannica.

In quanto cerimonia di premiazione musicale di più alto profilo nel Regno Unito, i BRIT Awards hanno visto sul loro palco alcuni degli eventi più importanti della cultura popolare britannica, come l’ultima apparizione pubblica di Freddie Mercury.

La cerimonia di premiazione, durante la quale sono stati annunciati i vincitori delle diverse categorie, ha avuto luogo l’11 febbraio 2023 nell’Arena O2 di Londra. Le candidature erano state rese note nel mese di gennaio 2023.

Tra i differenti premi consegnati quest’anno, spiccano i seguenti: Harry Styles è stato premiato per Artista dell’anno, Album dell’anno (Harry’s House), Canzone dell’anno (“As it Was”) e Miglior artista pop e R&B. Beyoncé ha vinto come miglior artista internazionale, e il suo singolo “Break My Soul” è la canzone internazionale dell’anno; Wet Leg ottiene i premi per il gruppo dell’anno e il miglior nuovo artista.

Tutti i vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2023

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2023.

Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

WINNER: Harry Styles

Stormzy

Group of the Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

WINNER: Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”

Cat Burns – “Go”

Dave – “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)”

George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”

LF System – “Afraid to Feel”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best International Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

WINNER: Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – “Peru”

Encanto cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now?”

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

WINNER: Wet Leg

Rising Star

WINNER: Flo

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best Rock/Alternative Act

WINNER: The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act

WINNER: Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act

WINNER: Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Producer of the Year: David Guetta

Songwriter of the Year: Kid Harpoon