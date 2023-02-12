BRIT Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

La cerimonia di premiazione dei BRIT, durante la quale sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei premi musicali britannici, si è svolta l’11 febbraio 2023 a Londra. Tutti i vincitori.
BRIT Awards 2023
I BRIT Awards (oppure semplicemente BRITs) sono premi annuali per la musica dell’industria britannica.
In quanto cerimonia di premiazione musicale di più alto profilo nel Regno Unito, i BRIT Awards hanno visto sul loro palco alcuni degli eventi più importanti della cultura popolare britannica, come l’ultima apparizione pubblica di Freddie Mercury.
La cerimonia di premiazione, durante la quale sono stati annunciati i vincitori delle diverse categorie, ha avuto luogo l’11 febbraio 2023 nell’Arena O2 di Londra. Le candidature erano state rese note nel mese di gennaio 2023.
Tra i differenti premi consegnati quest’anno, spiccano i seguenti: Harry Styles è stato premiato per Artista dell’anno, Album dell’anno (Harry’s House), Canzone dell’anno (“As it Was”) e Miglior artista pop e R&B. Beyoncé ha vinto come miglior artista internazionale, e il suo singolo “Break My Soul” è la canzone internazionale dell’anno; Wet Leg ottiene i premi per il gruppo dell’anno e il miglior nuovo artista.
Tutti i vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2023
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2023.
Album of the Year
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
WINNER: Harry Styles
Stormzy
Group of the Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
WINNER: Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Best International Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
WINNER: Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
International Song of the Year
WINNER: Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Encanto cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now?”
OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
WINNER: Wet Leg
Rising Star
WINNER: Flo
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Best Rock/Alternative Act
WINNER: The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best Dance Act
WINNER: Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act
WINNER: Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Best Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
WINNER: Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Producer of the Year: David Guetta
Songwriter of the Year: Kid Harpoon