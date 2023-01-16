La cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 si è svolta in California e ha premiato i migliori prodotti del cinema e della televisione del 2022. Ecco tutti i vincitori.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 si è svolta il 15 gennaio 2023 al Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel di Los Angeles, California, e ha premiato i migliori prodotti del cinema e della televisione del 2022. La serata è stata presentata da Chelsea Handler e trasmessa su The CW.

Come nei due anni precedenti, le nomination cinematografiche e televisive sono state annunciate separatamente. Le nomination televisive erano state annunciate il 6 dicembre 2022, mentre e nomination cinematografiche il 14 dicembre 2022.

Oltre ai premi ordinari assegnati nelle rispettive categorie, durante la cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics’ Choice Awards 2023, Jeff Bridges ha ricevuto il Lifetime Achievement Award, mentre Janelle Monáe premiata con il #SeeHer Award.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei Critics’ Choice Awards 2023:

CINEMA

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Jalyn Hall, Till

WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink, The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Todd Field, Tár

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

WINNER: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Best Editing

Tom Cross, Babylon

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Gersha Phillips, The Woman King

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Best Hair and Makeup

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

WINNER: RRR

Best Song

“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu,” RRR

“New Body Rhumba,” White Noise

Best Score