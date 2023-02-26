Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Si è svolta a Los Angeles la cerimonia di premiazione degli Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023: premiati i migliori risultati cinematografici dell’anno.
Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023
Fondata a Los Angeles nel 2016, la Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) è diventata in pochi anni uno dei gruppi di critici cinematografici più influenti e diversificati del settore.
Nella sesta edizione annuale degli Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, l’associazione ha aggiunto ancora più varietà alla sua cerimonia di premiazione e continua ad aprire nuovi orizzonti del Cinema.
Quest’anno, durante la cerimonia di premiazione, sono stati assegnati alcuni riconoscimenti speciali: l’Acting Achievement Award per Angela Bassett, il Filmmaking Achievement Award per Rian Johnson e lo Spotlight Award per cast e troupe di “RRR”. Inoltre, Gabriel LaBelle ha ricevuto lo Star on the Rise Award mentre lo scenografo di “The Fabelmans”, Rick Carter, ha vinto il Artisan Achievement Award.
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” è tra i titoli più premiati di questa edizione, mentre ottiene un importante riconoscimento cinematografico la cantautrice Taylor Swift, che vince con “All Too Well – The Short Film“, cortometraggio da lei scritto e diretto.
Tutti i vincitori degli Hollywood Association Film Awards 2023
Di seguito tutti i vincitori degli Hollywood Association Film Awards 2023 nelle rispettive categorie.
Best Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
- RRR
- TÁR
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- The Woman King
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Director
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
- Todd Field – TÁR
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale – WINNER
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett – TÁR
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
- Ben Whishaw – Women Talking
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Keke Palmer – Nope
Best Cast Ensemble
- Babylon
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance
- Antonio Banderas in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Rosalie Chiang in Turning Red
- Ewan McGregor in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Zoe Saldaña in Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jenny Slate in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking – WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Seth Reiss & Will Tracy – The Menu
- Todd Field – TÁR
Best Action Film
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- The Batman
- RRR – WINNER
- The Woman King
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Film
- The Bad Guys
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Comedy
- Bros
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – WINNER
- The Menu
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Documentary Film
- All the Beauty and The Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Good Night Oppy – WINNER
- Moonage Daydream
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Best First Feature
- Aftersun – WINNER
- Causeway
- Emily the Criminal
- The Inspection
- Turning Red
Best Horror Film
- Barbarian
- The Black Phone – WINNER
- Bones and All
- Nope
- X
Best Indie Film
- Aftersun
- Cha Cha Real Smooth
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – WINNER
- TÁR
Best International Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR – WINNER
Best Short Film
- All Too Well: The Short Film – WINNER
- Moshari
- North Star
- Regret to Inform You
- Triggered
Best Casting Director
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Finn
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe – WINNER
- The Menu – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe
- The Woman King – Aisha Coley
- Women Talking – John Buchan and Jason Knight
Best Cinematography
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Russell Carpenter
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Larkin Seiple
- The Batman – Greig Fraser
- The Fabelmans – Janusz Kamiński
- Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda – WINNER
Best Costume Design
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter – WINNER
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
- The Woman King – Gersha Phillips
Best Editing
- Decision to Leave – Kim Sang-bum
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Bob Ducsay
- RRR – A. Sreekar Prasad
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis – Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Louise Coulston
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Michelle Chung and Anissa Salazar
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir
- The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley – WINNER
Best Marketing Campaign
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Nope
- Smile – WINNER
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – performed by Rihanna
- “Vegas” from Elvis – performed by Doja Cat
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR – performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – WINNER
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – performed by Lady Gaga
- “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red – performed by 4Town
Best Production Design
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole
- Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino – WINNER
- The Batman – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Hannah Beachler and Lisa K. Sessions
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn
Best Score
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz – WINNER
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- The Batman – Michael Giacchino
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
- Women Talking – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Sound
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, and Julian Howarth
- The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson
- Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller
- Nope – Johnnie Burn and Jose Antonio Garcia
- Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor – WINNER
Best Stunts
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- RRR – WINNER
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett – WINNER
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer and Jeff Desom
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Aaron Weintraub, Brian Leif Hansen, Georgina Hayns and Ian Mackinnon
- RRR – V. Srinivas Mohan
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill and Bryan Litson