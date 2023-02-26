Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori

Si è svolta a Los Angeles la cerimonia di premiazione degli Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023: premiati i migliori risultati cinematografici dell’anno.

Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023

Fondata a Los Angeles nel 2016, la Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) è diventata in pochi anni uno dei gruppi di critici cinematografici più influenti e diversificati del settore.

Nella sesta edizione annuale degli Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, l’associazione ha aggiunto ancora più varietà alla sua cerimonia di premiazione e continua ad aprire nuovi orizzonti del Cinema.

Quest’anno, durante la cerimonia di premiazione, sono stati assegnati alcuni riconoscimenti speciali: l’Acting Achievement Award per Angela Bassett, il Filmmaking Achievement Award per Rian Johnson e lo Spotlight Award per cast e troupe di “RRR”. Inoltre, Gabriel LaBelle ha ricevuto lo Star on the Rise Award mentre lo scenografo di “The Fabelmans”, Rick Carter, ha vinto il Artisan Achievement Award.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” è tra i titoli più premiati di questa edizione, mentre ottiene un importante riconoscimento cinematografico la cantautrice Taylor Swift, che vince con “All Too Well – The Short Film“, cortometraggio da lei scritto e diretto.

Tutti i vincitori degli Hollywood Association Film Awards 2023

Di seguito tutti i vincitori degli Hollywood Association Film Awards 2023 nelle rispettive categorie.

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

RRR

TÁR

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

S.S. Rajamouli – RRR

Todd Field – TÁR

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Brendan Fraser – The Whale – WINNER

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Ben Whishaw – Women Talking

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Keke Palmer – Nope

Best Cast Ensemble

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance

Antonio Banderas in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Rosalie Chiang in Turning Red

Ewan McGregor in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Zoe Saldaña in Avatar: The Way of Water

Jenny Slate in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Sarah Polley – Women Talking – WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Seth Reiss & Will Tracy – The Menu

Todd Field – TÁR

Best Action Film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Batman

RRR – WINNER

The Woman King

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Film

The Bad Guys

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Comedy

Bros

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – WINNER

The Menu

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Documentary Film

All the Beauty and The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Good Night Oppy – WINNER

Moonage Daydream

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best First Feature

Aftersun – WINNER

Causeway

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Turning Red

Best Horror Film

Barbarian

The Black Phone – WINNER

Bones and All

Nope

X

Best Indie Film

Aftersun

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – WINNER

TÁR

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR – WINNER

Best Short Film

All Too Well: The Short Film – WINNER

Moshari

North Star

Regret to Inform You

Triggered

Best Casting Director

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Finn

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe – WINNER

The Menu – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

The Woman King – Aisha Coley

Women Talking – John Buchan and Jason Knight

Best Cinematography

Avatar: The Way of Water – Russell Carpenter

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Larkin Seiple

The Batman – Greig Fraser

The Fabelmans – Janusz Kamiński

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda – WINNER

Best Costume Design

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter – WINNER

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

The Woman King – Gersha Phillips

Best Editing

Decision to Leave – Kim Sang-bum

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers – WINNER

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Bob Ducsay

RRR – A. Sreekar Prasad

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis – Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Louise Coulston

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Michelle Chung and Anissa Salazar

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley – WINNER

Best Marketing Campaign

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nope

Smile – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – performed by Rihanna

“Vegas” from Elvis – performed by Doja Cat

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – WINNER

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – performed by Lady Gaga

“Nobody Like U” from Turning Red – performed by 4Town

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino – WINNER

The Batman – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Hannah Beachler and Lisa K. Sessions

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn

Best Score

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

The Batman – Michael Giacchino

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Sound

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, and Julian Howarth

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

Nope – Johnnie Burn and Jose Antonio Garcia

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor – WINNER

Best Stunts

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

RRR – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Best Visual Effects