Lana Del Rey: testo e significato del nuovo singolo “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”

Lana Del Rey rilascia una nuova canzone: “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”. Ecco testo e significato singolo.

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”, la nuova canzone di Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey ha rilasciato “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” come primo singolo del suo prossimo album, che ha dato il nome al nuovo brano della cantautrice statunitense. La data di uscita del disco è prevista per il 10 marzo 2023.

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”, title track dell’omonimo album di Lana Del Rey, è stata scritta da Lana Del Rey e Mike Hermosa. La produzione del brano è a cura di Drew Erickson, Jack Antonoff, Mike Hermosa, Lana Del Rey e Zach Dawes.

Testo di “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”, nuovo singolo di Lana Del Rey

Di seguito il testo della nuova canzone di Lana Del Rey, primo singolo del prossimo album della cantautrice: “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”.

[Verse 1]

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard?

Mosaic ceilings, painted tiles on the wall

I can’t help but feel somewhat like my body marred my soul

Handmade beauty sealed up by two man-made walls, and I’m like

[Chorus]

When’s it gonna be my turn?

When’s it gonna be my turn?

Open me up, tell me you like it

Fuck me to death, love me until I love myself

There’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard

Therе’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulеvard

[Verse 2]

There’s a girl that sings “Hotel California”

Not because she loves the notes or sounds that sound like Florida

It’s because she’s in a world, preserved, only a few have found the door

It’s like Camarillo, only silver mirrors running down the corridor, oh, man

[Chorus]

When’s it gonna be my turn?

Don’t forget me

When’s it gonna be my turn?

Open me up, tell me you like me

Fuck me to death, love me until I love myself

There’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard

Don’t forget me

There’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard

[Verse 3]

Harry Nilsson has a song, his voice breaks at 2:05

Somethin’ about the way he says “Don’t forget me” makes me feel like

I just wish I had a friend like him, someone to give me five

Leanin’ in my back, whisperin’ in my ear, “Come on, baby, you can thrive,” but I can’t

[Chorus]

When’s it gonna be my turn?

Don’t forget me

When’s it gonna be my turn?

Open me up, tell me you like it

Fuck me to death, love me until I love myself

There’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard

[Bridge]

Don’t forget me

Like the tunnel under Ocean Boulevard

Don’t forget me

Like the tunnel under Ocean Boulevard

Don’t forget me

Like the tunnel under Ocean Boulevard

[Outro]

Don’t forget me, don’t forget me

No, don’t, don’t forget me

Don’t you, don’t you forget me

Significato del testo di “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” (“Lo sapevi che c’è un tunnel sotto Ocean Blvd”) è il singolo principale del nono album in studio di Lana Del Rey con lo stesso nome.

Il brano è stato rilasciato mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022 come sorpresa per i fan, ad accompagnare canzone e video musicale, anche l’annuncio ufficiale del nuovo album della cantautrice.

Il titolo si riferisce al defunto Jergins Tunnel si adatta al contenuto alla canzone, che ha tutti gli elementi per eccellenza di un singolo di Lana Del Rey.

La traccia di accompagnamento dal ritmo lento e pesante, eseguita al pianoforte, campiona “Don’t Forget Me” di Harry Nilsson, e mette al centro della scena la voce vellutata della cantante.

Diverse parti del testo fanno riferimento a musicisti degli anni ’70 (incluso il già citato Nilsson), luoghi in Nord America, solitudine e problemi di bassa autostima.