Sampdoria: Omar Colley è un nuovo giocatore del Besiktas

Probabilmente uno degli ultimi colpi in uscita nel calciomercato di Serie A è quello che ha portato il difensore gambiano Omar Colley a trasferirsi al Besiktas, seguendo le orme di Nicolò Zaniolo che si è trasferito in Turchia (in cui il calciomercato non è ancora finito) a seguito della scadenza del tempo utile per i trasferimenti in Italia. La Sampdoria ha ufficializzato il trasferimento con un comunicato.

