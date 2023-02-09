Sampdoria: Omar Colley è un nuovo giocatore del Besiktas

Probabilmente uno degli ultimi colpi in uscita nel calciomercato di Serie A è quello che ha portato il difensore gambiano Omar Colley a trasferirsi al Besiktas, seguendo le orme di Nicolò Zaniolo che si è trasferito in Turchia (in cui il calciomercato non è ancora finito) a seguito della scadenza del tempo utile per i trasferimenti in Italia. La Sampdoria ha ufficializzato il trasferimento con un comunicato.

Il trasferimento di Omar Colley al Besiktas dalla Sampdoria